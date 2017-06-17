5 health benefits of carrots: Reducing cholesterol, improving eyesight and more

Carrots have various benefits such as reducing cholesterol, preventing heart disease, preventing certain types of cancer, improving your eyesight and improving digestion, among other benefits.

Scientifically classified as Daucus carota, carrots are root vegetables. Typically carrots are orange in colour but there are also purple, white and red colour carrots, although not very common.

Here are five health benefits of carrots:

Heart Disease: Researchers at the Wolfson Gastrointestinal Laboratory in Edinburgh, Scotland found out that a person’s cholesterol level drop by an average of 11 percent if he consumes seven ounces of raw carrots daily for a period of three weeks.

Cholesterol: Regular consumption of carrots has been shown to lower cholesterol levels. Carrots’ fiber predominantly is soluble fiber, which may aid in lowering blood-cholesterol levels. According to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture & Life Sciences, soluble fiber helps in the excretion of bile acids (which have cholesterol).

Cancer: The alphacarotene and bioflavonoids present in carrots are responsible for lowering the risk of cancer, especially lung cancer.

Eyesight: Carrots won’t exactly make you get rid of your spectacles, but they help in avoiding problems caused due to deficiency of Vitamin A.

Diabetes: Carrots have beta-carotene, a strong antioxidant related to lower diabetes risk.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more