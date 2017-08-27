Addicted to cigarettes? The latest research on smoking will shock you into quitting

That smoking is damaging to your health is a fact that most of us are aware of. And yet, despite our best intentions, many are not able to kick the habit. It’s not for a lack of effort though. In fact, some people repeatedly manage to break free of the habit but end up returning to the dreaded “cancer stick” after a few days or months. Here is what the latest research on quitting smoking has to say:

Having peers who smoke doubles the risk that non-smoking teenagers will also pick up the habit. (Shutterstock)

* Peer influence doubles smoking risk among teens.

If you want your child to not smoke or quit smoking, check their peer group. New research has found that having peers who smoke doubles the risk that non-smoking teenagers will also pick up the habit. Led by Jiaying Liu, PhD, a recent graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, the meta-analysis included 75 smoking studies covering data from 16 different countries. The team found that having friends who smoke doubles the risk that children aged 10 to 19 will start to smoke, and continue smoking.

There is evidence that reducing the nicotine content of cigarettes reduces their addictiveness. (Shutterstock)

* Lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes may curb addiction.

A study, which examined the effects of nicotine reduction among more vulnerable smokers, supports the FDA’s recent recommendation for lowering nicotine to non-addictive levels. The research team, led by Stephen Higgins, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry, suggested that there was evidence that reducing the nicotine content of cigarettes reduces their addictiveness.

Older smokers have been smoking for a long time and tend to have lower rates of smoking cessation. (Shutterstock)

* Increase in cigarette prices may reduce habit in elderly.

Raising cigarette prices by a dollar (INR 64) can increase the possibility of older people quitting smoking by 20 %, researchers say. “Older smokers have been smoking for a long time and tend to have lower rates of smoking cessation compared to younger populations, suggesting deeply entrenched behaviour that is difficult to change,” said lead author Stephanie Mayne, a doctoral student at the Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois.

* Smoking mild or light cigarettes puts you at greater risk of lung cancer.

If you are a smoker using the so-called “light” cigarettes, for their lower levels of tar or nicotine, think twice. According to a study, you may be at an increased risk of developing a certain form of lung cancer that occurs deep in the lungs. Cigarettes labelled as lights, milds, or low-tar – also known as high-ventilation (light) cigarettes – are generally considered to have a lighter, less pronounced flavour, lower levels of tar, nicotine, or other chemicals than regular cigarettes. They are thus marketed by the tobacco industry as a “healthier” option. On the contrary, these cigarettes may have actually contributed to the rise of lung adenocarcinoma — the most common type of lung cancer, say researchers.

Vaping is often considered a tool to help smokers kick the butt. (Shutterstock)

* Vaping may actually increase risk of cigarette smoking in youth.

Vaping — touted as a tool to help smokers kick the butt — may in fact act as a gateway for young people to start smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes, a study warns. E-cigarettes may harm public health and ultimately increase the burden of cancer if their use contributes to more cigarette smoking among youth. The study led by Samir Soneji and James Sargent from Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice in the US shows that this potential harm of e-cigarettes should be taken very seriously.

