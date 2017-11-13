Are you fitness conscious? Here are 5 apps to keep healthcare on your fingertips

With the recent cloud of smog that has enshrouded the national capital and its surrounding region, city dwellers have become increasingly conscious about their health. In this day and age of digitisation, there have been many dedicated platforms catering to redesigning health care in a manner most suitable to the current trend. Keeping this in mind, here are five platforms that could generate seamless medical facilities:

Netmeds - With Netmeds, one can avail medicines online conveniently. Just tap the app, upload your recommended medications, and the order will be delivered anywhere in India. The app can also be used to reorder medicines, the order can be tracked, items can be rated and reward points can be checked.

Practo - The platform connects you with everything you need, right from booking doctor appointments, online doctor consultations, ordering medicines online, keeping medical records details digitally and learning new habits to be healthier with free health tips.

Portea - The platform provides doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists for home visits who have passed their hiring standards and have had their backgrounds and medical knowledge verified by senior doctors. It also facilitates lab tests at home and medical equipment rentals.

Credihealth - Get guidance from medical experts to select the best doctor and hospital, book appointments, compare treatment cost at top hospitals, connect with the nearest ambulances, apply for a medical loan, video consult with trusted doctors and support to manage all other hospital needs.

1mg - 1mg is a complete health platform that tells you about your medicines, their substitutes and side effects. The app also offers regular health tips, lets you order medicines online, book health tests and packages from certified labs near you with free sample pickup, consult with best doctors online, and book appointments with doctors near you.

