Are you set to undergo surgery? Aromatherapy can reduce your anxiety

A recent study has suggested that lavender aromatherapy can reduce pre-operation anxiety to modest levels in surgery patients undergoing procedures in otolaryngology (ENT). Previous research suggested that methods like distraction could reduce anxiety, as well as listening to soothing music.

Ashutosh Kacker, Managing Director of Weill Cornell Medical College said, “Preoperative anxiety is associated with increased use of narcotics and anaesthetics, prolonged duration of hospitalisation, and reduced ability to fight infection and comprehend information about surgery.”

In the 100-patient study, one group received lavender aromatherapy in the pre-operation waiting area while the other group received standard nursing care. While both the groups reported low anxiety levels upon departure to the operating room, hospitals should prefer using lavender aromatherapy as it is relatively safer and simpler.

“Given the simplicity, safety, and cost-effectiveness of aromatherapy, healthcare providers should consider its use for managing this common problem,” Kacker added. The study was conducted by Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more