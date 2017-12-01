Avoid dairy products, red meat, alcohol during winter. Here’s why

Nutritionists say including dry fruits, nuts, tulsi, ginger and green leafy vegetables in your winter diet is good, but avoid red meat and control your intake of milk products. Here’s a list of foods not advisable for the cold season:

*Dairy products: Although milk is known as a complete food, in winter it is better to reduce its intake. Milk causes phlegm and can thicken the phlegm already present. This makes you more uncomfortable and increase the irritation in the throat.

*Hot or cold drinks: Everybody loves hot coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate in winters. But we need to keep in mind the amount of fat and caffeine they contain. These drinks dehydrate your body, which leads to much thicker mucus. So, it is best to avoid caffeine and opt for water or herbal fusions instead.

*Red meat: Meat and eggs are known to be the best source of protein. High protein can cause a build-up of mucus in your throat. Processed meat and high fat meat can cause problem, while fish and poultry are relatively safer. But choose organic meat instead of processed.

*Fried food: Deep fried food is a source of trans-fat and adds up to your total calorie consumption without giving you any actual food value. Fried food also runs the risk of making your stomach upset.

*Non seasonal fruits: Whenever a particular fruit is available during off-season, don’t consume it as it won’t be fresh. It may lead to illness and health issues. Intake of more citrus fruits during winter season will boost your body’s metabolism.

* Sugar: Cold weather and hot chocolate go hand in hand, but many doctors believe that too much sugar can weaken your immune system. One study found subjects who had just consumed a lot of sugar weren’t able to fight off bacteria as compared to those who mostly had water.

* Alcohol: During winter, we naturally tend to drink less water and due to the dry weather, the chance of being dehydrated is high. Alcohol can be a good option to warm up your body but alcohol dehydrates the body extensively which can be most damaging during winter. Moreover, alcohol increases your body temperature quickly which adds to the chance of getting cold during winter.

– Inputs from Bhavishya Wadhwan, founder at 98FIT and Neha Ranglani, nutritionist and lifestyle educator.