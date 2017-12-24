Can a rigorous dance routine induce labour? This fitness star tried it and here’s what happened
Pregnant women are often advised to stay active. But while some might choose to exercise or do yoga, fitness star Emily Skye chose dancing to induce labour on her due date.fitness Updated: Dec 24, 2017 14:53 IST
There’s only one thing that pregnant women (who are close to their due date) think about — labour. We’ve heard and read so many labour stories, but the fact that each one is so different can make even the most confident woman nervous. Adding to the misery is the wait for labour to begin.
Pregnant women are often advised to stay active through the days leading up to their due date. Fitness star Emily Skye chose dancing to induce labour on her due date. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Another attempt at getting baby out! I call this the Bikini Baby Belly Boogie.”
‼️ Warning: this may hurt your eyes! 🙈😆 - Another attempt at getting baby out! I call this the "Bikini Baby Belly Boogie" 😂 - This takes belly dancing to a WHOLE new level right?! 😝 . This poor little girl has a nut bag as a mother, no wonder she doesn’t want to get out! 😂🙈 . C’MON baby girl don’t be shy!! Sure, I’m as crazy as they come but I promise I’ll love you as much as the universe and there will NEVER be a dull moment with @recdedmond and me as parents! 👍🏼🤪 . P.S. I’m more than happy to give dance lessons to ALLLLL who are interested in learning MAAA MOOOOVES! 😁💃🏼 . #cantdance #swollenmama #poorbaby #nuttymama #getoutbaby #40weekspregnant #9monthspregnant
Perhaps the dance workout helped as Skye posted a photo of her holding her newborn Mia the very next day.
So, can dancing induce labour?
In medical terms, induction of labour includes use of medicines and drugs to stimulate uterine contractions in order to have a vaginal birth. Doctors recommend staying active closer to the due date in order to naturally induce labour. According to a 2014 study published in the Journal of Perinatal Education, the most commonly reported labour trigger in the study (of 663 women) was physical activity (usually walking). Other triggers included sexual activity, ingesting a substance or food, emotional triggers, or maternal illness. Though dancing was not a part of the study, it gives us insights into how physical activity can help get things moving (literally).
And if these internet-savvy mums (and their doctors) are to be believed, there are many examples of women who have successfully induced labour with physical activity such as dancing. Meet Dr Fernando Guedes Da Cunha whose Instagram page has videos of him dancing with his pregnant patients.
Claudia foi um exemplo ao praticar uma alimentação perfeita associada a atividade física durante seus 9 meses de gestação! Com ela demonstramos que pacientes com diabetes gestacional também podem ganhar seus bebês de parto normal. Ela tem tanto gingado que até tirei o sapato para tentar acompanhar o rebolado! E nasceu Enzo ! Parabéns Claudia! #dancaquenasce #obstetricsandgynecology #unimedvitoria #unimedbrasil #obstetriciacomamor #odoutordancarino Publicação autorizada e também compartilhada da paciente. @cacaueanjim
Você chega para trabalhar e sua paciente entra em trabalho de parto! Ela pede a música, inventamos a coreografia na hora de forma que o exercício ajude ao parto, e o resultado: parto normal lindo em banqueta de parto humanizado! Parabéns @camilarochab. Detalhe ela percebeu que iria nascer e nasceu !!! #partoadequado #partonormal #obstetricacomamor #dancandoemaisgostoso #pacientepedeamusica #dancaajudanoparto #quemdancaseusmalesespanta. @anitta Twitter: @fernandofguedes. Quem puder marca a Anitta no vídeo 😜😜 bjos
Hoje no dia das crianças venho mostrar a chegada de mais um milagre de Deus na vida desse casal maravilhoso. @camilarochab nossa mamãe da "paradinha" recebe seu filho João Homero de braços aberto, existe cena mais linda? Foto fornecida e autorizada pelo casal. #felizdiadascriancas #joaohomero #paradinha #obstetriciabaseadaemevidencia #obstetriciaeginecologia #contatopeleapele #clampeamentotardio @plumafilmes parabéns pelas fotos !!
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more