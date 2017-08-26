Cheesy times: Cheese declared as new superfood as it makes people fitter

Blueberries, kale, salmon-you’ve heard countless times about these superfoods. Well, here’s some good news for all cheese lovers as the latest superfood could be cheese - after a new study found that it may make you live longer.

Probiotics found in Swiss cheeses - such as Emmental and Gruyere - could help reduce inflammation and subsequently boost immunity, reports The Independent. These probiotics, which are also found in other dairy products such as milk, can also improve signs of ageing, the study claims.

So far, the research has only been carried out on roundworms, however the authors claim that it is possible the results are also applicable to humans. Emmental contains Propionibacterium freudenreichii, a bacterium which proved to boost the worm’s longevity and subsequently turns lactate into acetate, propionate and carbon dioxide.

Acetate and propionate are known for their immune-boosting properties, particularly within the human gut, the study claims. The researchers concluded that the probiotics in Swiss cheeses extend lifespan by protecting against pathogens, provoking an anti-inflammatory effect on the immune system and lowering the body’s stress responses. Apparently, eating aged cheeses such as cheddar and brie could also extend lifespan, whilst another study earlier this year claimed that cheese-eaters were slimmer than those who avoided the tantalising treat. Some even suggest that regular consumption of cheese can protect you from heart disease.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more