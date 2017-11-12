Children can learn to perform resuscitation effectively and save lives

Students as young as sixth-graders can learn and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) effectively and should be targeted for training, according to a preliminary research. Researchers assessed the ability of 160 sixth-graders (average age 12) to perform Hands-Only CPR for adults, using music and a video game to help the students attain the correct compression rate. There are sessions that teach children the techniques for CPRin India as well.

The students were divided into three groups. One group (the control) watched the American Heart Association’s video CPR in Schools Training Kit to learn how to perform 100 to 120 compressions per minute (CPM) on the adult CPR manikins. The second group watched the video and listened to music with a tempo matching the goal compression rate. The third group watched the video and played a video game to reinforce the goal compression rate. Each child then tested their new skills on the manikins.

Across groups, most students performed CPR in the correct location and provided high-quality compressions. However, attainment of goal compression rate for effective CPR was higher among the music and video game groups than the control group. Based on these findings, researchers suggested that tempo-reinforcing tools like music and video games may help children attain goal compression rate to perform effective Hands-Only CPR.

The study is presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2017.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more