Coconut oil to diet rich in omega 3: Here’s how to look after your dry scalp in winter

The scalp starts getting dry in the winter cold which can lead to eczema, psoriasis or superimposed fungal infection. Avoid using chemical treatments and apply coconut oil to save scalp from dryness, suggest experts.

* Apply coconut oil on scalp for half an hour before hair wash, then shampoo with mild, sulfate-free shampoo. Avoid over cleansing the scalp as this will worsen the dryness.

*Avoid chemical treatments such as smoothening or colouring as these may worsen scalp dryness. If there is itching and excessive scaling, anti-dandruff shampoo will help. This will also prevent hair fall.

* Diet is an important part in managing dry scalp and hair fall. Have a diet rich in omega 3 such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, protein-rich food such as eggs, lean meat, fish, cottage cheese, tofu, pulses, iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, lentils and more.

Dairy products can make hair shiny and bouncy. Milk is the powerhouse of good nutrients like protein, calcium and vitamins, which is essential to nourish the medulla, the innermost layer of hair.

Dairy products can make hair shiny and bouncy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A well-balanced diet which has rich source of selenium and zinc nuts like almonds, macadamia, argon seeds and selenium boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff. It can also destroy fungus from the scalp.

*Water is the most essential component of nutrition. It is required for proper blood circulation, which enables the nutrients to reach from the scalp to the hair follicles and make them healthy. Without adequate water, the scalp become dry, itchy which causes the hair to become brittle.

–Inputs from Vandana Punjabi, dermatologist at Nanavati Super Specialist and Farah Arfeen, nutritionist at AktivHealth.