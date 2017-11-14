Couch potatoes, beware! Watching TV for too long may double risk of blood clots

Binge-watching TV shows has become a popular trend in the recent years. But all those hours spent watching hours of your favourite soap might land you in health trouble. Being glued to the idiot box everyday can put you at nearly twice the risk of developing blood clots, researchers warn. The findings showed that risk of blood clots in the veins of the legs, arms, pelvis and lungs known as venous thromboembolism or VTE increases with the amount of time spent watching television, even if people get the recommended amount of physical activity. “Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching,” said Mary Cushman, Professor at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

For the study, the team examined 15,158 middle-aged (45-64 years) participants. Those who watched TV “very often” were at 1.7 times higher risk of developing blood clots compared with those who watch TV “never or seldom”. The people, who met recommended guidelines for physical activity and reported watching TV “very often”, had 1.8 times higher risk compared to those who reported watching TV “never or seldom”.

“Think about how you can make the best use of your time to live a fuller and healthier life. You could put a treadmill or stationary bike in front of your TV and move while watching,” Cushman said. The results were presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2017 in California.

Previous studies have associated prolonged TV viewing with heart disease involving blocked arteries. Although venous thromboembolism is more common in people 60 and older, it can occur at any age. Besides avoiding prolonged TV watching, one can also lower the risk of venous thromboembolism by maintaining a healthy weight and staying physically active, the researchers suggested.

