Dear ladies, exercise daily. Survey finds 60% urban Indian women at risk of diabetes

Over 60% of urban Indian women do not follow a regular exercise regime, which puts them at increased risk of diabetes, according to the results of a new survey.

Released on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, the survey conducted by diabetes care company Novo Nordisk India also showed that 73% of urban women in the country are unaware of gestational diabetes and its related health risks for the next generation.

For the survey, over 1,000 women, belonging to the age group of 18-65 years were interviewed to draw insights on the level of awareness on risks emerging from diabetes.

The survey was conducted across 14 cities in the country – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Guwahati, Kochi and Vijaywada.

The findings showed that 78% women interviewed were aware of diabetes as a serious health concern and more than 70% women believed that a healthy lifestyle will help prevent diabetes and its associated complications.

Lack of physical activity is linked to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers and is associated with more than five million deaths per yea

“While it is encouraging to note that 78% of the respondents were aware about diabetes and its complications, it is alarming to note that women are not taking concrete actions to address this challenge,” Melvin D’souza, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said in a statement.

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, lack of physical activity is linked to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers and is associated with more than five million deaths per year.

With 72.9 million people currently living with diabetes, India is known as the world capital for the disease. According to an estimate, the diabetic population in India is expected to grow up to 134.3 million by 2045.

