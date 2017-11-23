Diabetes is on the rise in India. Here’s why you shouldn’t take blood sugar lightly

With 50.8 million suffering from diabetes, India continues to be the ‘diabetes capital’. And by 2030, nearly 9% of the India’s population is likely to be affected from diabetes, according to a study of International Diabetes Federation. So, Indians have something serious to worry about.

Diabetes is a chronic disease caused when either pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the cells in the body do not respond properly to insulin. There are three types of diabetes -- Type 1 corresponds to first condition, Type 2 corresponds to the second condition, and Gestational Diabetes is formed during pregnancy.

“Diabetes can directly affect the fertility in human body. Chances of infertility in diabetic men are higher as compared to infertility in diabetic women. Diabetic men may take a longer time to bring about conception in their wives who may also be prone to a higher incidence of miscarriage,” said Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director & IVF specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre. Dr Gupta further explained, “Diabetes causes oxidative stress which damages the DNA of the sperm. Fragmented or damaged DNA further causes natural death of the cells making it difficult for men to make their wives pregnant”.

You are at risk of diabetes if either of your parents have it. (Shutterstock)

On the other hand Gestational diabetes which happens during pregnancy can cause health problems during pregnancy for both the child and mother. “Children whose mothers had gestational diabetes have an increased risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes. Although gestational diabetes often goes away after pregnancy, about half of all women who have gestational diabetes get type 2 diabetes later in life” said Dr Shweta Goswami Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Jaypee Hospital. Dr Goswami also added, “If you are pregnant with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, one might have the higher chances of abortion or miscarriage while babies of mother with gestational diabetes are more likely to be stillborn or may remain malnourished.”

Diabetes can be managed through lifestyle modification including a healthy diet and regular exercise. “It is best to keep the disease in check before it plays havoc in your life” said Dr. Shobha Gupta.

Look for warning signs if:

1) You are aged above 30 years

2) Overweight or obese with BMI 23-24.9

3) Having family history - one or both the parents having diabetes

4) Women diagnosed with PCOS

5) Darkening of skin on the back of your neck

6) Developing any dry or red spots on your skin

7) Hypertension/ feeling fatigue

Do seek medical advice if you notice above mentioned signs in your body before it develops into serious complications.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more