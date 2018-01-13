Do you have a family history of heart attack? You are at greater risk of disease

Having a family history of cardiovascular disease increases the risk of developing coronary heart disease, angina, heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Therefore, it is imperative to not ignore your family history of heart attack or heart diseases in general. A previous study highlighted that for people of South Asian descent, a family history of coronary heart disease makes you more likely to have high levels of calcium build-up in arteries.

Research indicates that siblings with one parent who had experienced a heart attack were 48% more likely to have one. Those with two parents with a history of heart attack were nearly six times more likely to have a heart attack.

Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President — Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “The warning signs of a heart attack include chest discomfort, upper body pain and shortness of breath. Most people experience an unusual feeling that begins at the centre of the chest and radiates out.”

He added, “The discomfort, which can feel like an uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain, can last for more than a few minutes or go away and come back. Sometimes people have discomfort or pain in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach. Women, just like men, commonly experience chest pain or discomfort when a heart attack strikes and are more likely than men to suffer other symptoms, such as shortness of breath. Timely consultation with a doctor and treatment can avert the onset of disease, which may be potentially life-threatening in some cases.”

When a plaque in a heart artery breaks, a blood clot forms around the plaque. This blood clot can block the blood flow through the heart muscle. When the heart muscle is starved for oxygen and nutrients, it is called ischemia. Damage or death of part of the heart muscle due to ischemia is called a heart attack.

Dr Aggarwal added, “Those with a family history of heart attack should begin taking preventive measures and precautions at an early stage. This includes eating a heart-healthy diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids, regular physical activity, and quitting smoking or drinking.”

To live above the age of 80 without a heart attack, one needs to have ideal health parameters and lifestyle. Both can be remembered with the formula of 80. It is advisable to maintain fasting blood sugar (FBS) (mg%), fasting low-density lipoprotein (LDL), bad cholesterol (mg/dL), diastolic lower blood pressure (mm Hg), resting heart rate, and abdominal girth (cm) below 80. Apart from that, one should also keep the kidney and liver functions above 80.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more