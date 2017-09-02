Do you have a sweet tooth? Here’s what the latest research says on chocolates

Love chocolate but worried about the calories? In moderation, it can actually be good for your health. Research shows that chocolates can benefit your bowels, your heart and even boost your immunity. Here’s what research says about it:

* Eating chocolate may provide relief from bowel disease.

Research shows that consuming protein rich foods such as nuts, eggs, seeds, beans, poultry, yogurt, cheese, and even chocolates, may foster a more tolerant and less inflammatory gut environment. This could mean relief for people living with abdominal pain and diarrhoea of inflammatory bowel disease. These food items contain an appreciable amounts of tryptophan — an amino acid used in the buildup of proteins — which when fed on mice led to the development of immune cells that foster a tolerant gut, the study said.

Read the full story here.

Certain compounds found in cocoa can help the body release more insulin and respond to increased blood glucose better. (Shutterstock)

* Scientists find that cocoa may help fight diabetes.

Scientists discovered that certain compounds found in cocoa — the key ingredient of chocolates — can help the body release more insulin and respond to increased blood glucose better, an advance that may lead to new therapies to treat diabetes. The new study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, finds beta cells work better and remain stronger with an increased presence of epicatechin monomers, compounds found naturally in cocoa.

Read the full story here.

Dark chocolate enriched with extra virgin olive oil may improve your heart health by increasing good cholesterol levels. (Shutterstock)

* Eat small portions of dark chocolate every day for a healthy heart.

Dark chocolate enriched with extra virgin olive oil may improve your heart health by increasing good cholesterol levels and preserving the ‘repairing cells’ critical for maintaining blood vessels, a study has found. The study tested whether consumption of dark chocolate enriched with extra virgin olive oil or Panaia red apple was linked to atherosclerosis — fat build-up in the artery walls — in healthy people who had cardiovascular risk factors.

Read the full story here.

Dark chocolate increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy. (Shutterstock)

* It can boost men’s libido.

Dark chocolate increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy and then puts us in the “mood”.Chocolate also contains phenylethylamine — a compound that has been shown to produce when we are in love. Given that stress can be strongly linked with a lower sex drive, a few squares of dark chocolate daily is a good way to pump up the passion.

Read the full story here.

* Want to prevent flu and relieve intestinal irritation? Eat dark chocolate and dairy products.

Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in the United States published results of two studies of mice that examined how intestinal immune responses can be enhanced by the consumption of certain nutrients. In the first study, which focused on the effects of flavonoids — antioxidants mainly found in dark chocolate, bilberries and red wine — on intestinal microbiota, researchers found that these nutrients could “collaborate” with certain microbiota bacteria to combat influenza and other viral infections.

Read the full story here.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more