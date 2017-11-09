Do you have leg ulcers? Sweat it out in the gym to heal faster

Patients with leg ulcers, you may want to hit the gym as according to a recent study, exercise may help you heal faster.

In the Sheffield Hallam University study of 39 patients with venous leg ulcers who were randomized to compression therapy plus supervised exercise (including aerobic, resistance and flexibility elements) or compression therapy only, ulcer healing time was lower in the exercise group (13 versus 35 weeks).

Lead author Markos Klonizakis noted that the findings suggest that people with ulcers not only enjoy taking part in a supervised exercise scheme, staying in the programme until the end, but may also draw multiple benefits from it, offering reduction in treatment costs as well.

“Having proven that such a programme is workable for everyone involved, we will now seek funding to test the main study hypothesis in seven regions across England,” Klonizakis added. The study appears in British Journal of Dermatology.

