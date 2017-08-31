Do you take health supplements? Beware of health risks and nutritional imbalances

Fitness today is a far more integral part of daily life than ever before. We all want toned bodies, firm muscles, right weight and an appealing appearance. For that we do extensive workouts. Working out burns up calories and we need supplements and protein powders to make up for the energy loss and to avoid exhaustion. A good supplement ensures that you get adequate essential nutrients. Sportspersons and athletes, especially, need supplements for stamina and post-workout recovery.

There are a number of supplements in the market. But you need to read the label carefully. According to Manpreet Kaur, nutritionist at Proquest Nutrition, here’s what you should guard against while picking up nutritional supplements:

1) Health risks: Consuming too much protein in nutritional supplements over a period of time can increase the risk of developing osteoporosis, cause kidney stones and worsen existing kidney problems. Other side-effects include: dehydration, constipation, increased bowel movements, nausea, cramps, bloating, reduced appetite, fatigue and interaction with medication.

Read the label carefully before buying a health supplement. (Shutterstock)

2) Not always nutritionally balanced: Protein shakes are often marketed as meal replacements. However, not all of these are nutritionally balanced; excess intake of protein could also lead to nutritional imbalance and harm your digestive system.

3) May contain harmful substances: Many of us take supplements not just to make up for what’s lacking in our diet, but also to give ourselves an extra health boost. But, some supplements may contain harmful ingredients which can be detrimental to health. Steroids, stimulants and hormones, sometimes included in some supplements, can result in kidney failure, seizure or heart problems.

So, read the label carefully. Pick a reputed brand - one that’s safe and provides optimum nutrients for maximum performance!

