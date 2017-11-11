Eat more and still lose weight. Follow this Instagrammer’s surprising tips and tricks
Do you often skip meals to reach your ideal weight? Instagram sensation Nessa Sphere recommends that you don’t skip meals but rather, eat more to lose more weight.fitness Updated: Nov 11, 2017 14:31 IST
We have all been there: You start a diet, then find that you are starving or unable to consume/avoid foodstuffs over a longer stretch of time. Soon, you are back to square one, and several kilos heavier after the initial success of the diet. But what if you could eat more than you do now and still lay off the weight? An earlier research showed that shedding consistent kilos each week can help keep the weight off over the long term.
Germany and Luxembourg-based Instagram star Nessa Sphere (40) has put forward this intriguing prospect, and, as expected, has become a bigger star than what she was all this while. Sphere has worked in the finance industry where she focused on her work at the cost of her health and ended up gaining weight. She decided to try living a healthy lifestyle and started documenting it on Instagram. Her account now boasts of 360k followers.
Food is your friend not your enemy 💟🙌🏼 I believe that if there is anything that people completely overlook, it is the nutrition aspect of living a healthy lifestyle. Most of us, when it comes to eating healthy, think about a bowl of salad with grilled chicken. But is it enough to reach your goals? Definitely not. Unknown to most people, one of the biggest reasons they don't get results they aim for, is simply NOT eating enough. When people start their fitness journey, they add a lot of cardio to their daily routine and cut calories way too low to get results faster. But that is actually working against them. Your body is a smart machine. When you're not eating enough, it sort of panics and you can send it into a starvation mode. Your metabolism slows down because it doesn't know when and where its next round of calories is coming from 🤔💭 The process of fat-burning stops and no real progress is being made. This kind of plateau can push some people to eating less and at the end it leads to real problems you can't recover easily from. There are many physical actions your body takes when you’re not eating enough calories but there are also mental ones. Eating less usually means feeling frustrated, you’re hungry, you lose your motivation and simply give up. Is it what you really want? I started to see my first results, only when my food routine changed for better: 5-6 well balanced meals, linear daily calories intake of 2'000-2'200 and meal preparation. I exercise at least 5 times a week usually before heading to work. I turned on my metabolism, I constantly progress, I look leaner although I gained weight, I am stronger and I feel great 😍 My body knows it gets healthy food every 3 hours and do not need to conserve energy. Building muscle, weight lose or body recomposition is a patience game. It takes time and consistency to make it work 🙏🏼 Don’t skip meals, make food your friend not your enemy and remember, eating more is the key to losing more and looking better ✌🏼️✅ A huge THANK YOU to @thisisinsider and @popsugarfitness for reaching out to me and spreading the word about how important it is to eat enough ♥️ #transformationtuesday #nutrition
In a recent post, she writes, “Food is your friend not your enemy...Unknown to most people, one of the biggest reasons they don’t get results they aim for, is simply NOT eating enough. When people start their fitness journey, they add a lot of cardio to their daily routine and cut calories way too low to get results faster. But that is actually working against them....When you’re not eating enough, your body sort of panics and you can send it into a starvation mode. Your metabolism slows down because it doesn’t know when and where its next round of calories is coming from...This kind of plateau can push some people to eating less and at the end it leads to real problems you can’t recover easily from.”
Through her Instagram page, she shares her diet plans, gives tips on how to eat right and even juxtaposes before/after photos of how eating more has helped her. While she worked hard to exercise and lose weight, she also changed her meal routine to include six balanced meals a day and a calorie intake of 2,000 to 2,200.
How to eat and stick to your meal plan while traveling? My FOOD DIARY from today 🍒🥜🥗🌮😍 A little bit different than usual as I had to spend more than a half of my day in a car but still wanted to hit my nutrition. Definitely the best idea would be to take all of my food in lunch boxes but since I knew already ahead about my traveling plans, I decided to go for my weekly treat as my lunch and eat out in a restaurant. I also took my oatmeal in a box with me and two snacks 🤗 This is what I had in details: 1. 🍒 Breakfast 1 at home - one fried egg with some cheddar cheese, green olives, a few slices of bresaola ham, spinach, cucumber and tomato on side. 2. 🍒 Breakfast 2 on the go - oatmeal with banana, strawberries, almonds and a small piece of protein bar, all packed in a box. 3. 🍒 Snack 1 on the go - @womensbest vanilla protein shake. 4. 🍒 Lunch on the go - my weekend treat - sweet potato fries and fish tacos. 5. 🍒 Snack 2 on the go - @innocent Super Smoothie Berry & Protein and cashews. 6. 🍒 Dinner at home - whole wheat bread with cream cheese, spinach, hard boiled egg, avocado and cucumber. Total of 1’901 calories 🤗 I haven't done any workout today but I needed to walk for like almost 2 hours and at the end of the day my Polar watch showed my activity level at 140%. Not too bad 😅✅!! #womensbest #nutrition #lunchbox #fooddiary #mealprep #macros
“I turned on my metabolism, I constantly progress, I look leaner although I gained weight, I am stronger and I feel great,” she says in a post, adding, “Building muscle, weight loss or body recomposition is a patience game. It takes time and consistency to make it work. Don’t skip meals, make food your friend not your enemy and remember, eating more is the key to losing more and looking better.”
Breakfast vs breakfast 😁 Balanced meal vs high fat high protein meal 👆🏼😍 Those are two types of breakfasts and over past year I've learned what was the best choice for me. My body responds totally different to both them. Let's start with the left option - balanced meal - protein chia oatmeal with banana, raspberries and peanut butter. You can read all over the internet that complex carbohydrates in the form of whole grains and fruits form are the best base for a healthy breakfast and will keep you full long. I love this kind of breakfast and I think it is a great option after your morning workout. But the truth is I am hungry 2 hours after I am done with it. That's why I usually eat it on weekends when I can have my next meal quicker without waiting for my lunch time. The option on the right - high protein high fat breakfast - hard boiled eggs, bacon, avocado and some veggies. I have lots of energy after eating this breakfast, it keeps me full longer, I crave food less throughout the day and I can save my carbs for later. Definitely my choice 🤗 And what kind of breakfast do you prefer? I would love to hear your thoughts on that matter 😊 #breakfast #nutrition #meals #lunchbox #fooddiary #mealprep #nutritionable #nutritiontips #macros
Let's talk MOTIVATION 🔥 It is not a secret that the key to accomplish your goals is to stay motivated. I am quite often asked how do I do that? For me it's just a simple question, how much I want something. And my answer is my motivation. If I want something badly, I am focused to get it, I give my best and fight for it. But of course we all are only humans, we have our better and worse days. And to be honest, most of the time it's actually not motivation for me but discipline. It's discipline that drags me out of the bed when I want to sleep in and the last thing I think about is my workout. It's discipline that keeps me going when I am tired after a long work day and I know that I still need to prepare my meals for the next day. If it's not motivation or discipline, I just look back at what I've already achieved. This is how I get the power and strength to go on 💪🏼😍🤗 #motivation #motivationalwords
FOOD DIARY from yesterday ✔️😍 The weather wasn't our friend but we decided to go hiking anyway and I enjoyed it so much. The best way of active rest for me 💁🏼 What I had: 1. 🍎 Breakfast - protein oatmeal bowl topped with strawberries, banana, raspberries and peanut butter. 2. 🍎 Post-hiking - @womensbest vanilla whey protein. 3. 🍎 Snack 1 - whole grain bread with mackerel, hard boiled egg and tomato (I was so hungry after hiking and I couldn't wait my lunch 🙈). 4. 🍎 Lunch - basmati rice with home made spicy chicken curry (chicken, zucchini, yellow and red bell pepper, tomatoes, coconut milk, cashews). 5. 🍎 Snack 2 - Greek yogurt with strawberries and pecans. 6. 🍎 Dinner - Chipotle inspired bowl with basmati rice, grilled beef, avocado and vegetable salsa (cucumber, tomato, parsley). Total of 2'159 calories 🤗 As I already mentioned, I went hiking and I burned 800 calories 💪🏼!! #womensbest #nutrition #lunchbox #fooddiary #mealprep #nutritionable #nutritiontips #macros
Let's talk eggs!! 🥚🍳😍 I posted a food diary the other day and I couldn't believe some comments I got: "One egg has 300 calories. Your calculation is wrong!", "Google says one egg has 155 calories.", "The calories are lies! Each egg has at least 100 calories." 🙄 I don't want everyone to know the calories of all the food by heart. I think it's not necessary and you may actually be not interested in it. But it would be good to have a basic knowledge about the egg as it is loaded with nutrients and I would definitely classify it as "superfood". One large egg is 70 calories and have 6.5 grams of high-quality protein 🤗 It contains zero carbs and no sugar. It is a good food source of several essential trace minerals, vitamins B2 and B12. One egg yolk is a powerhouse of disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin. Yes, eggs are high in cholesterol, but eating eggs does not have adverse effects on cholesterol in the blood for the majority of people 🙅🏼 They are easy to eat, well-tolerated by our bodies, adaptable to any meal and inexpensive. They help keep you feeling full. For me eggs are pretty much nature’s perfect food ♥️ (📸: @caloriefixes) #eggnutrition #eggs #nutrition #meals #lunchbox #fooddiary #mealprep #nutritionable #nutritiontips #macros
Good morning! I started my Monday with fasted cardio session 💪🏼✅ Unfortunately I forgot my heart rate strap and it felt so weird 😫 Like this workout never happened 🙈😂 Someone with me on this? 😁 But let's talk fasted cardio. For lots of people when it comes to fat loss, this seems to be the way to go. This is because your body uses fat as its main energy source. And more likely it is fat from those stubborn area (thighs for women). Yay! 💃🏼 However others say it's the way to lose lean muscle mass. Fasted cardio is definitely working for me, especially when I am in a calorie deficit (meaning in a cut and I want to lose stubborn fat). It also gives me a metabolism boost in the early morning. And last but not least, I have a huge energy level for the whole coming day 💯🤗 There are pros and cons, so you should check yourself if fasted cardio is effective for you and does not sabotage your goals. Let me know your thoughts! 💭💁🏼 And... You still have time to get your sweat on, if you haven't done it yet 💦😁 Enjoy the rest of your day 😘 #fastedcardio #morningworkout #gym #cardio #bbg #lifting
