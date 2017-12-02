Going nuts: Consuming pistachios, almonds can keep heart disease at bay

Recent research has found that eating a handful of nuts could cut the risk of coronary heart disease by nearly 30 % while also reducing the risk of cancer by 15 %.

The scientists found that all kinds of tree nuts would help to reduce the risk of getting the conditions. The nut list include walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, pistachios and pecans. Meanwhile, peanuts were found to be helpful in preventing strokes.

Dagfinn Aune, co-author of the study, said, “Nuts and peanuts are high in fibre, magnesium, and polyunsaturated fats - nutrients that are beneficial for cutting cardiovascular disease risk and which can reduce cholesterol levels. Some nuts, particularly walnuts and pecan nuts are also high in antioxidants, which can fight oxidative stress and possibly reduce cancer risk.”

Adding, “Even though nuts are quite high in fat, they are also high in fibre and protein, and there is some evidence that suggests nuts might actually reduce your risk of obesity over time.” The researchers compiled data from 29 previously published studies, to find the healthy benefits of nuts.

Up to 8,19,000 people were analysed, comprising 12,000 cases of heart disease, 9,000 strokes, 18,000 cases of cardiovascular disease and cancer, and 85,000 deaths. They found that just 20g of nuts - the equivalent to a handful - was enough to slash the risk of dying from a number of fatal conditions. But eating more than 20g a day didn’t have any more benefits than simply eating the one handful.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more