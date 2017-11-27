Hate going to the gym? Follow these tips to get started with Pilates at home

If you are a fitness addict and struggling to go to the gym every day, try Pilates at home. But first get some basics right. Divangana Chawla, physiotherapist at Prohealth Asia Physiotherapy and Rehab Centre, and Shriya Das, a Pilates trainer at The Pilate Studio, dole out tips to get your Pilates right at home.

* Fundamentals of Pilates: Concentration, control, precision, breathing and flow are some of the fundamentals of Pilates. Always practice control and never use momentum.

* Precision: One of the most important principles of Pilates is that ‘practice makes it perfect’. Proper form is essential to gain the most from the Pilates exercises.

* Always start with the basics: The basics are the foundations of Pilates. Never hesitate on going back to the basics even if you’ve reached your advanced levels.

* Always listen to your body: If something hurts then you’re definitely doing something wrong - you should never feel pain while doing Pilates.

* Have your form corrected from time to time: Pilates, when done correctly, offers major fitness benefits like spinal mobility, better posture, flexibility and body awareness. Maintain a neutral and flat spine wherever required. And lastly, complete your sets even with a break in between if tired.

