Healthy winter snacks: 9 foods that’ll keep you warm and fit this season

As the mercury levels drop and winter approaches, the body’s metabolism slows down to conserve energy and heat. Therefore, to stay healthy and active during the colder months of the year, ditch deep-fried snacks to satisfy your hunger pangs, and pack some healthy snacks like fox nuts, cinnamon cookies, oranges and carrots, say experts. Here’s a list of crunchy melt-in-the-mouth healthy winter delights to consume in the months ahead.

* Stack some tilpatti in your bag. Made of jaggery and til (sesame seeds), tilpatti is sweet and a perfect snack to munch on in winter. The two ingredients help produce heat in the body. While sesame seeds are loaded with antioxidants, jaggery helps fight iron deficiency.

*Gond ke laddu is one of the most popular delicacies enjoyed in winter. Gond is an edible gum extracted from the bark of a tree and produces so much heat that it is generally consumed only in winter. Ingredients such as gond, wheat flour, sugar, ghee, melon seeds, almonds, and elaichi are mixed well and made into round balls.

* Grab an orange, carrot or a guava. It is great to nibble on fruits and get that extra vitamin C and vitamin A, which will strengthen your immunity, eye sight and give you great skin.

Flavoured/roasted fox nuts make for a healthy snack in winter. (Shutterstock)

*Dry roast and grind flaxseeds. Add a little jaggery to this powder, throw some crushed walnuts, magaz and pumpkin seeds. Tasty panjiri is ready to curb those sweet cravings. No oil. No preservatives. Only Omega 3.

* Chikki is the perfect combination of crunchy peanuts and jaggery. Winter is the best time to gorge on these delicious bite-sized candies. Peanuts have a warm effect on the body and along with jaggery, give you an instant energy boost that will satiate your hunger as well.

* Break open an egg in a frying pan toss in some cut veggies. It is an any time snack. It contains 7gm protein with added antioxidants, vegetables and spices.

*Cinnamon cookies: If you are allergic to jaggery or do not enjoy its sweetness, how about relishing cinnamon cookies this winter? Combine white sugar, flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, butter, egg, and vanilla essence to whip up a batch of delicious cinnamon cookies. Apart from adding flavour, cinnamon is a perfect winter spice that boosts your health during the winter.

*Roasted nuts: Cashew nuts are a rich source of vitamin E and have anti-ageing properties that help your skin glow in the cold months. Furthermore, peanuts make you feel fuller for long and are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Having them roasted gives you a delightful sense of warmth and fullness

* Nibble on fox nuts (makhanas). You can flavour the same by roasting in olive oil/coconut oil. Dust some chili flakes and oregano to enhance the flavour.

– Inputs from Sonia Narang, nutritionist and wellness expert at Oriflame India, and experts at salebhai.com.

