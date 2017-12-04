Here’s a festive treat that may also provide relief from joint pains

Remedies don’t get better than this. Eating gingerbread this festive season can help in reducing symptoms of arthritis, reports Express.co.uk. as it can lessen joint pain and inflammation.

Gingerbread has become a staple part of the festive season in the UK, with some families baking gingerbread, but this could bring more Christmas tidings, as some scientists have claimed ginger could help in reducing inflammation.

Inflammation is considered to be one of the main signs of arthritis. According to the research, ginger can help in reducing the inflammatory chemicals that a human body makes. They also found that the herb helps us in producing salicylic acid – a natural compound that’s also found in non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are used to treat arthritis medically.

Salicylic acid is considered to be one of the compounds which help in easing joint pains and discomfort.

Talking about the research, the scientists said, “In theory, ginger can reduce the activity of several chemical substances that promote joint inflammation. Ginger is a relatively well-tolerated herbal remedy with minor side-effects. The most commonly reported side-effects are stomach upset and mouth irritation.”

The study also claimed people with joint pains who took ginger supplements and ibuprofen, experienced a significant reduction in joint pain. Meanwhile, an earlier study found that osteoarthritis patients had far less pain when taking two 255mg ginger supplements a day for six months.

There is currently no cure for arthritis, but some medications and supplements could help to reduce symptoms.

