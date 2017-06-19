Here’s how the International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the world

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the day to be adopted as a global celebration of yoga, an ancient practice that began in India more than 5,000 years ago.

Today yoga is practised across the world and in various forms, with the International Day of Yoga aiming to raise further awareness of its many health benefits.

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Health,’ hopes to highlight yoga’s holistic approach to both physical and mental well-being and its ability to create a balance between body and mind.

For those who want to get involved, a range of sessions are taking place across the world open to everyone. Here’s a round up of some events taking place the world over.

India

Considered the yoga capital of the world, Mysuru will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga in a fittingly high-profile way, by attempting to create a new Guinness Record for the largest number of people taking part in a yoga class.

Today yoga is practised across the world and in various forms, with the International Day of Yoga aiming to raise further awareness of its many health benefits. (PTI)

The city aims to bring together 50,000 yogis on the day to break the record set in New Delhi on International Day of Yoga 2015 when 35,895 yogis participated in the event.

Mysuru is also attempting to break a second record of the largest yoga chain, hoping that 5,001 participants will overtake the record set in 2014 when a chain was formed with 3,849 yogis.

USA

New Yorkers who want to find some inner peace in the city can head to Times Square for a free yoga class on Wednesday, June 21, which also happens to be Summer Solstice.

The event is being held in partnership with the UN, with classes taking place all day on the longest day of the year. Registration is open now and anyone wanting to make a donation to the class is welcome to, with all proceeds to be given to charity.

New Yorkers who want to find some inner peace in the city can head to Times Square for a free yoga class on June 21. (alvarez/Istock.com)

Malaysia

Aiming to set a country record, Malaysia will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga by attempting to hold its largest ever yoga session in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, with 10,000 participants.

If successful, the event will make it into the Malaysia Guinness Book of Records, and will beat the current record of 5,000 participants set at the 2016 event.

Singapore

Singapore will host its first International Day of Yoga this year, with around 50 events happening across the country, and all free of charge. The events will be held from June 17 to 25 and at locations as diverse as Changi Airport, ION Orchard Mall, and schools and universities.

Canada

Fitness giant Lululemon will be offering four free yoga classes on June 21 at their Scarborough Town Centre location in Toronto. The range of classes include metabolic fire starter, freedom flow, slow flow and aromatherapy yoga. Canada also celebrates its own International Yoga Day Canada on June 25 with more events.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more