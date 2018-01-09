Here’s how to protect your baby’s soft skin from the winter cold

During winter, your baby needs extra care and attention to prevent seasonal illness as the cold season is known to make their skin dry that can lead to diaper rash, rough cheeks, flaky skin and scalp. Here are some common skin problems that babies face during winter:

* Diaper rash: Wearing a diaper of the wrong size and friction generally causes diaper rashes

*Rough, red cheeks: Chapped skin is basically dry skin that becomes inflamed due to irritation caused by friction from clothing and a runny nose

*Eczema: Babies with eczema have insufficient skin surface for holding moisture. Like regular dry skin, dermatitis tends to erupt during winter

During winter, (Shutterstock)

Dos and don’ts to protect your baby’s skin from the harsh winter:

* Give an oil massage to your baby before a bath to nourish its skin

* Give your baby a massage 2-3 times daily with an oil infused with winter cherry to improve skin tone and soothe baby skin.

* During winter, avoid giving baby a head bath every day and use only lukewarm water for the daily bath. Hot water may hurt the protective layer of your baby’s skin.

* Choose a moisturiser that contains the goodness of olive oil and almond oil which improves the skin’s softness.

* Use a diaper rash cream infused with almond oil and Yashada Bhasma to protect your baby’s bottom from the irritating rashes.

* Choose a mild and gentle shampoo/soap which is enriched with herbs and is from parabens and alcohol.

* Use a baby bath with ingredients like chickpea, fenugreek and green gram to retain the natural oils in baby’s skin.

– Inputs from Ranjan Pejawar, Bangalore-based paediatrician.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more