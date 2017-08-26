Here’s the one simple thing supermodel Miranda Kerr does every morning to stay fit

Have you ever wondered what supermodels to do get that body? Well, supermodel Miranda Kerr recently shared a diet secret. She says she drinks a glass of hot water with lemon every morning to stay fit. The 34-year-old model says every morning she will make the warm drink to “kick start” her digestion, which is swiftly followed by a nutritious smoothie, reported Contactmusic.

“So one of my favourite things to have in the morning is hot water with lemons. It’s a really great way to kick start your digestion, it’s full of vitamin C. “After I’ve made my hot water and lemon, I’ll then make a smoothie, and these are some of my favourite ingredients... It is a great source of protein,” Kerr says.

The fashionista, who married husband Evan Spiegel earlier this year, says “No matter how busy I am I really try to take a moment and just really be present with eating and enjoy my food.”

