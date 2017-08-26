Here’s the one simple thing supermodel Miranda Kerr does every morning to stay fit
Supermodel Miranda Kerr’s diet secret it’s so easy, you can adopt it too. Read on to find out what it is.fitness Updated: Aug 26, 2017 16:42 IST
Have you ever wondered what supermodels to do get that body? Well, supermodel Miranda Kerr recently shared a diet secret. She says she drinks a glass of hot water with lemon every morning to stay fit. The 34-year-old model says every morning she will make the warm drink to “kick start” her digestion, which is swiftly followed by a nutritious smoothie, reported Contactmusic.
“So one of my favourite things to have in the morning is hot water with lemons. It’s a really great way to kick start your digestion, it’s full of vitamin C. “After I’ve made my hot water and lemon, I’ll then make a smoothie, and these are some of my favourite ingredients... It is a great source of protein,” Kerr says.
The fashionista, who married husband Evan Spiegel earlier this year, says “No matter how busy I am I really try to take a moment and just really be present with eating and enjoy my food.”
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more