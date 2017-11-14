Hold phone away from face, wear sunscreen, hydrate: 13 tips to stay acne free

It’s easy to avoid skin problems like acne by taking simple precautions. Drink sufficient water everyday and keep your phone a little away from your face for starters, suggest experts.

* Have a glass of water every hour. For glowing and acne-free skin, drink eight to 10 glasses of water every day. This water therapy will help you remove toxins from your body and clear the body system, accelerating a healthy blood flow and boosting metabolism.

* Add healthy food like fresh fruits, green vegetables, nuts and omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. Avoid oily snacks and trans-fat food.

* Exercise regularly as it reduces stress, delivers more oxygen to the skin cells and keeps skin healthy and acne-free.

Wear sunscreen every time you go out in the sun. (Shutterstock)

* Touching your face now and then invites infection. Avoid touching your breakouts. Follow a regular regime of washing your hands with anti-bacterial soap or hand wash before touching your face.

* Make sure that if you wear caps, headbands and scarves, they should be regularly washed.

* Wear sunscreen every time you go out in the sun.

* Shavers beware. Your high quality razors or blade or electric shaver should be thoroughly cleaned and maintained. Make sure to soften skin with lukewarm water, shower or soapy water.

* Do not poke your pimples. If you burst your pimple, the skin gets irritated or inflamed causing serious swelling, scarring and redness to the skin.

* Don’t use another person’s towel as using the same towel may carry infections, thus increasing the risk of acne, redness and skin inflammation.

* Keep your hair clean and dandruff-free to avoid occurrence of acne.

* A wide range of facial scrubs and moisturisers to antiseptics and facial masks are available for acne and skin-prone skin care. The acne medication should have a potent pimple/acne reduction activity and the ability to prevent occurrence of pimples/acne.

* Remove your make-up before you go to sleep. This lowers the risk of breakouts. Minimal make-up will help skin breathe and look natural.

* Essential oils are important. Combination essential oils such as tea tree oil, moringa oil, lemon oil, chamomile oil and lavender oil can help treat acne effectively.

– Inputs from Uma Singh, medical consultant for Ozone Organic Advantage, and Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more