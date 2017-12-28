Is losing belly fat your New Year resolution? Follow these 3 exercises regularly

If you are trying to shed extra kilos after a New Year party as a resolution, then you would want to try a set of recommended exercises at home. Personal trainer Peter Mac has suggested some simple exercises to tone belly fat at home, reports the Daily Star.

1. Leg raises: It is good for building your upper body strength and core muscles. Lie down flat on your back, stretch the legs straight out, and lift your legs up straight to a 90 degree angle over your hips and lower back down, without touching the floor.

2. Push ups: According to expert, many avoid push ups because they think it can be difficult- but you will reap benefits by doing them. It is great for toning shoulders, arms, back and core.

How to do it: Lie down on the floor with the palms of your hands placed at hip width apart. With straight arms, raise your body off the ground until only your hands and toe tips are touching the floor. After reaching a push up position, slowly let your body gravitate to the floor.

3. Sit-ups: By doing sit-ups on a regular basis, you can strengthen the midriff area and build up abs.

How to do it: Lie down on floor with your feet firmly flat on the ground and your knees bent. Place your hands on either side of your head, release your neck from your chin and bring your whole body up towards your knee caps, leading with your chest. Once you’ve reached sitting position, slowly take your body back down to the ground

The experts recommend to practice these sequences four times in a week.

