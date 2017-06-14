Is the weather making you sluggish? Here’s how to keep your body cool in summer

There is little you can do about the soaring temperatures and the unrelenting summer heat, except protect yourself from the sun and keep your body cool. Stock up onions, lemons and eggs in your kitchen in summer as they help cool down your body naturally, say experts.

Chefs Ashish Massey and Sonu Negi share tips on how to stay cool in summer:

* Keep your body hydrated. Drink plenty of water and try to have a glass of water 30 minutes before your meal. This helps in easy digestion of food.

* Have fruits in morning and try to avoid fruits at night as the sugar level of the fruits keeps you energetic and is absorbed in day more as compared to night.

Have fruits in morning as the sugar level of the fruits keeps you energetic.

* Add lemon to your meal. Sun in summer leads to loss of vitamins and makes skin dry and dull. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which helps to keep your skin healthy.

* Onions have amazing cooling properties. You can add it to your curries, dips, raitas, salads and chutneys to help keep you cool. The red onions, in particular, are very rich in quercetin, which is a natural anti-allergen. Having lots of onions can provide you protection against sunstroke.

Onions have amazing cooling properties.

* Mint is a simple, easily available herb which you can add to your curd to make pudina raita or have it in the form of chutneys besides using it in dips. The best thing about it is that you can grow it in a small pot at home for your use. Though it does not help bring down the body temperature, it is refreshing to eat.

Eggs are rich in protein and carbohydrates, and are easy to digest.

* Eat two boiled eggs daily as breakfast as it is the best and easily available form of protein in the market. Eggs are rich in protein and carbohydrates, and are easy to digest.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more