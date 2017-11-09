Lean and mean: Sasural Simar Ka’s Rohan Mehra reveals his exercise, diet secrets

TV actor Rohan Mehra won hearts with his acting chops and chocolate boy appeal in the shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, and is today also remembered for being part of Bigg Boss 10. Mehra has been into fitness ever since he graduated from college and works hard to ensure he looks sharp as ever. Here, he gets talking about his work out and diet mantras.

What’s your fitness regime currently like?

I am working on functional training as I am trying to maintain a lean body. I don’t believe in bulking up. So, I am doing a range of functional workouts, from the treadmill to rope battling, cycling, squats, crunches and planks.

Do you follow a strict diet? What are some of the foods you avoid?

Since I am currently shooting for Sasural Simar Ka, I am a bit lenient with my diet, as I really require a lot of energy for the shoot. However, I still ensure that I stick to healthy eating. I have egg whites, boiled chicken or fish with stir fry vegetables, peanut butter on two slices of bread, and two rotis in the day and only rice at night. I also include lots of fruit in my diet, from apples and oranges to papaya and watermelon.

You are a self-confessed fitness freak. When did your interest in fitness spark?

I was determined to build my physique since the time I graduated from college. So, yes, I am definitely a self-confessed fitness freak. Once I am determined to work on myself, I take it up as a challenge, which I finish successfully.

On your cheat days, what do you binge on?

I enjoy gorging on pizza, pasta and lots of chocolates. And also chocolate ice-cream, which is a favourite.

Earlier this year there was a report that said you have gone off salt and sugar entirely. Was there any truth to that?

Yes, since I was working on building a lean body, I had completely gone off salt for a while. It was extremely tough but I was determined to work on my look. I had switched to drinking a lot of black coffee and other alternatives suggested by my personal trainer.

Do you take it easy on weekends or work out as usual?

I workout for five days in a week, be it a weekday or a weekend.

Actors usually have hectic schedules and travel a lot. How do you manage to include exercise in your schedule at such times?

I always keep a set of weights in my make-up room, and whenever I am in the mood for weight lifting, I do it during shoot breaks. Otherwise, I also have a pair of track pants in my room, which I put on to do push-ups and pull-ups during breaks. But some sort of daily workout is a must for me.

What’s a common mistake people make while trying to get fit or lose weight?

I feel that people start following workout regimes without proper guidance, which is why their form goes wrong at times. Always consult a personal trainer before beginning any kind of workout. It is definitely beneficial in the long run.

