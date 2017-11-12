Loaded with nutrition: Munch on these 5 seeds to lose weight and get fit

Are you constantly failing at keeping up with your weight loss diet? Fear no more because these five seeds can help you burn fat and build muscle, reports Dailystar. You can easily incorporate these tiny super foods into your diet by whizzing them up in your morning smoothie or sprinkling them on top of soups or salads.

1. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds have more zinc than any other seed, which is important for fat burning. Zinc also helps the body produce more testosterone which can help you build muscle. Founder of London Doctors Clinic, Dr Seth Rankin said, “Fibre is essential for a healthy digestive system and ensuring regular bowel movements and the good news is that pumpkins have half a gram of fibre per hundred grams, meaning you will feel less tempted to snack between meals.”

2. Hemp seeds

These seeds are great for weight loss and brain function. Hemp contains almost twelve grams of protein in just three tablespoon- which helps boost muscle growth - and Omega 3, which helps burn fat in the body.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are full of fibre, magnesium, potassium, iron and are low in fat. They will help suppress your appetite and leave you feeling energised for longer.

4. Sunflower seeds

These are great sprinkled on a salad or soup. Sunflower seeds are beneficial because they are filled with vitamin E, which acts as a powerful antioxidant. They are also packed with magnesium, which helps to energise you leading to higher calorie burn.

5. Flax seeds

These tiny powerhouses are one of the best sources of omega 3. Omega 3 fats help your body burn fat, and regulate insulin levels in the body. They also contain plenty of iron, protein and fibre.

