Looking to lose weight quickly? Eat six meals a day to shed a few kilos in a week

If you are trying to shed those extra kilos, then you may start eating six small meals daily to lose up to 3kg in seven days, suggests a diet expert. Going on a diet does not mean starving; in fact the study claimed that eating six small meals a day, containing wholesome food, can actually help your body kick in to fat-burning mode.

Researcher Terri-Ann Nunns, founder of the TerriAnn123 Diet Plan, believes eating six times a day is the key to healthy weight loss. The diet expert provides a strict seven-day food plan that also involves a detailed exercise programme, developed by Terri-Ann and her personal trainer, reports the Daily Star.

She revealed eight reasons why eating little and often is the most effective way to beat the bulge:

1. Prefer eating smaller meals as it is easy for the digestive system because the body struggles to digest larger meals, especially if they are high in fat.

2. Consuming six small meals a day helps you to avoid overeating - people are often unaware of how many additional calories they eat due to having portion sizes that are bigger than necessary.

3. Eating little but often makes you feel less hungry.

4. Smaller and more frequent meals keep your blood sugars levels stable as it will keep you feel energised throughout the day.

5. Skipping meals and not eating at regular intervals often makes us more drawn towards eating something off plan and can cause you to pile the pounds back on.

6. Eating six smaller meals educates you about portion control as many people struggle to keep weight off after completing a diet plan.

7. Eating regularly helps to burn calories at a faster rate - naturally.

8. Eating at regular intervals requires planning and therefore more effort is required - which in turn will make you more inclined to stick to a new eating regime.

