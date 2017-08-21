Men, take note: Here’s how to take care of your skin

Skin care regime nowadays is not just a woman’s prerogative. Noted beautician Shahnaz Husain has revealed the core difference between the skin of the two sexes. “Men’s skin is a little oilier and thicker than women. The difference also lies in texture, hydration and collagen density. Skincare products of men are manufactured differently as compared to women’s products but the basic element of effective skin care remains the same,” says Husain. Here are some essential skin care tips for men:

*To avoid dull, brittle and dry skin, men need to cleanse, tone and moisturise their skin. It will help maintain tighter, younger skin and protect it from atmospheric pollution, sun exposure and other pollutants.

*Natural, Ayurvedic products should be used in the morning and at night to make your skin look fresh. A light cleansing gel or face wash can be applied on the skin and wiped off with moist cotton wool or washed off. It will leave the skin cleansed, without causing moisture depletion. Rinse the skin well with plain water and dab on a skin tonic to tone and refresh the skin. Rose water may be used as a toner.

For shaving, choose a gentle, creamy, emollient product. (Shutterstock)

*For oily skin, mix rose water and astringent lotion in equal quantities. Rose-based skin tonic is also available. This can be a pre-shave routine.

*If the skin is oily and prone to blackheads, a facial scrub should be used twice a week, rubbing it gently on the skin, using circular movements and washing off with plain water.

*For shaving, choose a gentle, creamy, emollient product. This softens the hair, making shaving easier. It also leaves the skin feeling smooth and supple.

*Most after-shave lotions are alcohol-based, which can have a drying effect on the skin. A non-greasy after-shave cream which contains powerful antiseptic sandalwood would be ideal. Along with it, use a cream that helps to keep skin moisturised, especially in monsoon and winter.

*Two of the most important aspects of a daily routine for men are cleansing and sun protection. Cleansing at night is of utmost importance to remove all the pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day. Men spend more time outdoors in the sun. The application of sunscreen before going out helps to prevent UV ray damage, sunburn and premature ageing.

*With age, the skin care routine should include nourishing. The application of night creams with a light massage, helps to improve skin texture. Nourishing cream containing antioxidants like wheat germ oil, or vitamin-rich ingredients help keep the skin looking younger and can have a rejuvenating effect.

* Using a facial scrub once a week help remove dead cells and boosts the skin’s cell renewal process. Scrubs should not be applied on pimples, acne or rash though.

* Weekly salon facials also go a long way towards delaying the signs of ageing and rejuvenating the skin. Apart from maintaining skin elasticity, facial massages help to improve the normal functions of the skin, including that of cell renewal. Face, head and body massages also have great value in terms of inducing relaxation and reducing stress. For oily skin and eruptive conditions, a facial treatment with clean-up should be done instead of facial massage with cream.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more