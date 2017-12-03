Muscle loss, blurred vision and more: Don’t ignore these 7 symptoms of diabetes
A team of scientists has revealed seven warning signs you should see a doctor as soon as possible, to see if you are having Type 2 diabetes.fitness Updated: Dec 03, 2017 10:03 IST
Diabetes is where a person’s blood sugar levels become too high and millions around the world are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. This means that their body doesn’t produce enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels down. Now, according to a new research, a team of scientists has revealed seven warning signs you should see a doctor as soon as possible, to see if you are having Type 2 diabetes, reports Express.co.uk.
The seven signs are:
- Feeling very thirsty
- Urinating more frequently than usual, particularly at night
- Feeling very tired
- Weight loss and loss of muscle bulk
- Itching around the penis or vagina, or frequent episodes of thrush
- Cuts or wounds that heal slowly
- Blurred vision
These symptoms may be more apparent after meals, as per the team. While symptoms may not seem too serious - and could even be caused by something else - however it is important not to ignore them. Left untreated, Type 2 diabetes could cause problems with the heart, blood vessels, nerves, eyes and kidneys.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more