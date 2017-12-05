 Photos of actress Divyanka Tripathi working out are total #gymgoals | fitness | Hindustan Times
Photos of actress Divyanka Tripathi working out are total #gymgoals

This should motivate you to get a gym membership.

fitness Updated: Dec 05, 2017 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Divyanka Tripathi at her gym.
Divyanka Tripathi at her gym. (instagram.com/divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi has been spending a lot of time in the gym getting into shape. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she’s working on her core strength with a freestyle workout. The caption read, “When no trainer around, make your own fun set!” She is currently seen as Ishita of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

When no trainer around, make your own fun set! #CoreStrengthening #MedicineBallWorkout #AchievingBasics

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Even #Gymfies are important. #FeelGoodFactor

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more.

