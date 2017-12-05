Photos of actress Divyanka Tripathi working out are total #gymgoals
Updated: Dec 05, 2017 14:44 IST
Divyanka Tripathi has been spending a lot of time in the gym getting into shape. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she’s working on her core strength with a freestyle workout. The caption read, “When no trainer around, make your own fun set!” She is currently seen as Ishita of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
