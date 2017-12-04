Rithvik Dhanjani swears by 3 Ds for his superfitness: Dance, diet, discipline

Rithvik Dhanjani is one of those few TV stars known as much for their acting chops as their dancing skills. He won the audience’s love with soaps like Pavitra Rishta and Pyaar Kii Ek Kahani, and set the stage on fire in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 6 (which he won with partner Asha Negi). He did all of this while looking like a hunky Greek god. Here’s how the actor maintains his physique:

What’s your fitness regime currently like?

These days I am only doing acrobatics! It consists of body weight warm-ups. I usually work on front flips, back flips, wall back, back hand spring and front hand spring. Basically, a mix of all those elements.

Do you follow a strict diet?

I am currently on a Counting Macros diet. It’s honestly a great diet pattern. There are the cheat days and there are super strict food days too. I follow an extremely strict diet counting my calorie intake, keeping in mind a very balanced ratio of proteins, carbs and fats. For two days in a week, I am allowed to (in fact, recommended to) munch on anything and everything I want!

So on your cheat days, what do you binge on?

Sweets, as always! Specially plum cake, my favourite. I also have butter chicken and roti on these two days.

In your past interviews, you’ve confessed about your craving for sugar. Do you still have a sweet tooth? How do you control it?

There are some disheartening days where I don’t get to eat my favourite sweets, but my diet has to be followed.

You’ve taken part in many dance reality shows. How has dancing impacted your health?

Dancing has always helped in keeping my fitness levels high. When I was in school and college, I used to dance a lot. It helped me stay healthy. Dance has really given a good structure to my calves and legs today, and always impacted my body in a positive way.

You played many sports as a teenager when you were trying to lose weight. Do you still play any sport?

I was part of the inter-house cricket team in school. My love for the game continues even today: Whenever I get some time off, I play some cricket and basketball.

Do you take it easy on weekends or work out as usual?

I work out five days a week, regardless of whether it’s a weekday or weekend. My workout regime goes on.

Actors usually have hectic schedules and travel a lot. How do you manage to include exercise in your schedule at such times?

When I’m travelling, I usually prefer residing in a hotel which has a gym, where I can do my basic form of necessary exercise.

Going ahead, what are your fitness goals like?

I am quite happy with my overall look and body, as well as fitness levels, at the moment. I will work on my physique only if a character I’m playing requires it.

What’s a common mistake people make while trying to get fit or lose weight?

I feel that people who think it’s okay to barely eat are wrong. There has to be a good balance of diet, food and workout for your body to stay in good shape, always!

