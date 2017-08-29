Say goodbye to boring workouts. Try these four fun fat-burning exercises now

Whether you’ve been sweating it out in the gym for years or have just finished your first 5K run, these fun fitness activities will help you stay healthy and motivated.

Pole exercise: Channel your inner exotic dancer with some calorie-burning pole workout. It is athletic, graceful and is the perfect whole body workout. “Poling improves mobility, helps build stamina and gives you a rock solid core,” says Aarifa Bhinderwala, a Mumbai-based certified pole trainer. The gravity defying tricks and transitions help build focus, coordination, endurance and complete control over one’s body. “Pole workout is getting popular as it works on the whole body in a single session,” adds Bhinderwala.

Aerial yoga is practiced with the help of a cloth hammock suspended from a ceiling. (Shutterstock)

Aerial yoga: Just like poling, this new-age yoga helps build a strong core while working on flexibility. Aerial yoga is practiced with the help of a cloth hammock suspended from a ceiling. The elegant moves are also a good way to practice mindfulness, which makes this exercise a perfect stress buster.

Mumbai has its first trampoline fitness center at Rush in Ballard Estate. (Rush)

Trampoline exercise: A popular workout internationally, Mumbai has its first trampoline fitness center at Rush in Ballard Estate. “This is the only form of workout that lets you burn over 1000 calories in an hour,” says Bhavna Harchandrai, a self-taught trainer. The workout lets you concentrate on abs without straining the back as it aligns with the spine of the practitioner. The exercises can be customised based on your requirements.

Boot camp workout: The best part of a boot camp session is that it can be done at home or in your backyard without investing into any equipment. It includes an intense mix of various exercises such as aerobics, high-intensity training (pushups, pullups, lunges and crunches) and military-style drills. For instance, at Cindy’s Boot Camp (a popular destination with Bollywood celebs such as Nimrat Kaur and Monica Dogra), trainer Cindy Jourdain uses training protocols from crossfit, martial arts, yoga and dance. One of the reasons her sessions are so popular is because she trains in groups. This helps people stay motivated together.

A former professional ballerina, Jourdain ensures that her students improve their stamina and become aware of their bodies. A single session can help burn up to 1000 calories. “High intensity circuit base WOD (work out of the day) will definitely keep the heart rate high throughout resulting in burning more calories and promoting fat loss,” says Jourdain.

