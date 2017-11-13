Shekhar Suman built a chiselled physique at 54. This is how he did the near impossible

You know Shekhar Suman is dead serious about his fitness game when he says he doesn’t believe in cheat days. “If you are in a relationship, do you have any cheat days? Can you tell your partner I’ll sleep with someone else today and be back tomorrow? Loyalty is everything. You can’t skip your diet even for a day,” Suman stresses.

Point taken. After all, this is coming from a 54-year-old whose gym routine can put a 24-year-old to shame: He spends a total of 4 hours working on his body every day. “Sometimes I exercise two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. I do a combination of cardio, cycling, swimming, and TRX exercises. I also focus on spot training – which is to isolate a muscle and work on it. Your body gets used to a routine so I like to vary my exercises,” he says.

Suman says maintaining a good body is more difficult in achieving it. (Shekhar Suman/Twitter)

Suman’s interest in fitness sparked in 2007, when he toned up so he could look good for his debut music album, Kuch Khwaab Aise. “Maintaining that body is more difficult than achieving it,” he says. “It takes a lot of determination.”

This year saw Suman play an alcoholic friend to Sanjay’s character in Bhoomi – a role which required him to put on weight. Then, three months ago, he decided to hit the gym with a vengeance again. “The results came fast and furious. I lost 10kg in a month,” he says. “My body reacted even more favourably than before.” He currently works out five days a week, sometimes taking the count up to six days.

When it comes to bulking up, Suman doesn’t endorse steroids. Organic food and supplements are the way to go according to him. “Acquiring a six pack shouldn’t come at the cost of your health,” he says. He also stresses the importance of eating clean.

Apart from sweating it out in the gym, he also swims and cycles. (Shekhar Suman/Twitter)

Here’s how his daily diet looks like: “At 7am, I drink a glass of juice made from the greens in the house – like cucumber, celery and spinach. After a couple of hours, I have some oatmeal and egg whites. After an hour, I take a cup of black coffee before my workout as it’s a good energy drink. Post workouts, I sometimes steal my son’s (actor Adhyayan) protein shake but mostly I stick to fish and soup at lunch. In the evenings, I have about 150gm chicken and broccoli. Sometimes, I also eat a bit of cheese, potatoes, and things like that. You should have small meals but don’t get obsessive about weighing your food and counting calories.” He also sips on water (at a temperature slightly higher than lukewarm) infused with lemon and cinnamon through the day.

More than eating right, Suman says avoiding the bad stuff is more important. That means, out goes the sugar, aerated drinks and the like. No fried foods either. And if the temptation gets to you, just focus on the end goal. “When you get in shape, your posture improves and your confidence goes up. You can dress well, and that’s a joyous feeling. I actually dig out clothes that I used to wear 10-15 years ago and try them on. It’s great fitting into them again,” he says.

Apart from sweating it out and eating healthy, Suman says it’s important to sleep well. Prior to catching the fitness bug, he would call it a day only about 3am, but now he is off to sleep by 11pm.

Suman may have taken social media by storm and turned into an icon for fitness, but he’s far from done. “I feel I’m only on level three. I want to take it ahead to level 5.”

