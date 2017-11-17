Dear men, here are 10 grooming tips to look dapper this winter

Your skin needs extra care in the cold season and it becomes important to use the right hair products and clay masks, suggest experts. Here are some tips to look dapper this winter:

* Know your face cut and pick a beard style that best suits it. All beards are not created equally, it depends on your face as some faces are round and some are square.

* Don’t leave your beard dry for more than 24 hours. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Eating foods high in water content can help hydrate your skin from the inside.

* Choose the right styling products for your hair. Use cream wax or any other mild wax to style your hair. If you opt for blowdrying your hair, use a heat protector before that or some volume mousse for better styling.

* Manicure and pedicure are not just for women. Cuticle removal and groomed nails are basic hygiene everyone needs to follow.

Wash your face with lukewarm water. (Shutterstock)

* Do not thread or over pluck your eye brows. Maintain a decent shape by tweezing just the extras to make it neater. If you have a unibrow, get rid of it as soon as possible.

* Try clay masks or homemade hydrating masks for keeping your skin and hair fresh- looking and healthy. Clean your beard with a beard wash and moisturise it on regular basis.

* Eat nutritious food. Make sure you include nuts, lean meat, egg yolk and green leafy vegetables to your diet to fuel your body system.

* Men’s skin is rough and tough but needs added care in terms of skin renewal since it has a tendency to sweat more and oil glands are more active. Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and give it a fresh and radiant look.

* Post-exfoliation, ensure you nourish and protect your skin from sun and pollution.

* Always make it a point to wear a light-weight hydrating moisturiser and sun block to protect your skin from damage.

– Inputs from Aakriti Kochar, make-up expert at Oriflame India, and Shikhee Agrawal, head (training) at The Body Shop India.