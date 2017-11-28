Soothe dry skin, control hairfall: The many benefits of using essential oils in winter

Ditch synthetic chemicals-induced skincare products and opt for safe, clean and natural products like essential oils which are full of antioxidants and vitamins vital for healthy skin and hair. Invest in lavender oil for moisturising and ylang ylang to treat a dry scalp, suggest experts. We’ve put together the benefits of different essential oils:

*Lavender essential oil: Known for its cooling and calming effect, it is suitable for all skin types and its anti-inflammatory properties fight acne causing bacteria and inflammations. It moisturises, relieves itching, irritation, lightens scars, marks and soothes insect bites. It also relaxes muscles and boosts blood circulation. Lavender essential oil also strengthens hair roots by improving blood circulation and helps get rid of dry scalp and split ends.

*Ylang ylang essential oil: It is suitable for all skin types and is great for treating oily or acne-prone skin while stimulating cell growth to fight the effects of ageing. It majorly helps in regeneration of skin cells, smoothening of fine lines and improving skin elasticity. It works well in rejuvenating dry scalp, controlling hair fall, strengthening hair roots, balancing sebum secretion and boosting hair growth for a healthier scalp and hair.

*Eucalyptus oil is great to soothe inflamed or sore skin and give relief from insect bites.

*Tea tree essential oil: This oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties which are the foremost benefits of using it. It helps ward off acne-causing bacteria and lightens blemishes, pimples and makes the skin soft, supple and glowing. Tea tree as an ingredient also helps in cleansing clogged hair follicles and in giving deep nourishment to both the scalp and strands.

*Rosemary essential oil: Astringent properties of rosemary essential oil cleanse, hydrate and rejuvenate your skin by making it firm and gorgeous. It helps in reducing wrinkles and under-eye bags; conditions damaged skin, lightens scars. It also stimulates hair follicles and makes them strong, healthy and long.

*Patchouli essential oil tones sagging skin and gives effective relief from sunburn.

*Peppermint essential oil: The refreshing smell of peppermint has the quintessential smell of freshness to it. It is used as a massage oil for aching muscles. Peppermint essential oil works to exfoliate, brighten dull skin, controls excess oil secretion and cleanses pores. It helps with its astringent properties and has a very soothing and refreshing aroma. This essential oil helps control sebum secretion and cools your scalp. It moisturises, helps in hydrating and conditioning a dry scalp for beautiful hair and problem-free scalp. It prevents scalp itching as well.

*Geranium essential oil balances the oil production in the skin.

*Lemongrass essential oil: It works great for toning the skin and in removing body odour by fighting the odour creating bacteria. It is rich in antioxidant properties and helps clear all toxins from the body. It provides deep hydration with greasiness, helps with acne inflammation and other skin irritations while relaxing mind and body. It also helps with any scalp fungal infections.

*Frankincense essential oil is very helpful for tightening skin and regenerating cells and helps reduce micro-wrinkles.

