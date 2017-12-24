Stay off sugar-sweetened beverages. They can make you obese

If you are consuming a lot of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), stop or it may make you obese, a study has confirmed. A new review of the latest evidence on SSBs — that includes 30 new studies published between 2013 and 2015 — concludes that SSB consumption is associated with obesity. Previous studies have linked it to diabetes and heart disease.

“The evidence base linking SSBs with obesity in children and adults has grown substantially in the past three years,” said co-author Nathalie Farpour-Lambert from University Hospitals of Geneva in Switzerland. “We were able to include 30 new studies not sponsored by the industry in this review, an average of 10 per year. This compares with a previous review that included 32 studies across the period 1990-2012.”

Almost all (93 per cent) of the 30 studies in children and adults revealed a positive association between SSB consumption and overweight/obesity, while only one prospective cohort study in children showed no association.

“By combining the already published evidence with this new research, we conclude something that in many ways should already be obvious: public health policies should aim to reduce the consumption of SSBs and encourage healthy alternatives such as water,” the researcher noted. A total of 2,44,651 study participants were included in this new systematic review.

Regarding the geographical area of the studies included, 33% were done in Europe, 23% in the US, 17% in Middle or South America, 10% in Australia, 7% in South Africa and the remaining 10% in Iran, Thailand and Japan.

