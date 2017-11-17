Struggling with dental problems? This herb can help you fight cavities

A new discovery has brought natural anti­cavity products closer to reality. The scientists from West China School of Stomatology and Academic Centre for Dentistry Amsterdam figured out the main active ingredient of Galla Chinensis, a natural herb, and further improved its anti-caries efficacy. Previous research suggested that even a simple habit like chewing gum could prevent tooth decay.

To maintain a healthy mouth, the oral environment must be relatively neutral. When the environment in the mouth becomes more acidic, dental cavities or other disorders may develop. Galla Chinensis was revealed to inhibit the acid production of caries-associated bacteria as well as make teeth more resistant to acidic attack.

The research team tested hundreds of Chinese herbs and identified that Galla Chinensis has a strong potential to prevent dental caries due to its antibacterial capacity and tooth mineralisation benefit. Galla Chinensis also possesses substantial antiviral, anticancer, hepatoprotective, antidiarrheal and antioxidant activities. However, the main active ingredient of Galla Chinensis is unknown, which restricts the application in dentistry.

In dental caries, significant reductions in caries prevalence and incidence have been made by the introduction of fluoride. It is not a total cure, however, and there is still a need to seek products complementary to fluoride. With these new findings, the research team is working with the industry to develop new oral care products. The finding is published in The Open Dentistry Journal.

