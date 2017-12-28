Suffering from teeth sensitivity? Here are simple ways to get relief

Oral health can tell you about your overall health and well-being. Weak teeth, cavities, staining and teeth sensitivity are common problems faced by many. Periodontist Ajay Kakar and Tarun Kumar Giroti, BDS, MDS — Conservative dentist and endodontist, share some tips to ease teeth sensitivity:

* The quickest and easiest way would be to switch to a specialised toothpaste formulated to take care of sensitive teeth.

* Change your brushing habits. If you’re not using a soft toothbrush and if you’re scrubbing your teeth vigorously, you might worsen the condition. Hard-brushing can wear away the enamel, increasing sensitivity of teeth.

* Keep a check on acidic food and drinks as they might wear down the enamel. Limit their consumption, and try to brush about 20 minutes after eating (not earlier, or the brushing may hurt your enamel further).

* Teeth-whitening treatments or alcohol-based mouthwash can make things worse, so steer clear of them.

* In case your problem continues, you must visit your dentist.

* Individuals with gastric problems or gastric reflux should be treated with appropriate antacids, as acid reflux can lead to demineralisation resulting in dental enamel erosion.

* People who have parafunctional habits such as teeth clenching or bruxism are advised to wear a night guard.

