Sunflower seeds pack a nutritional punch. Here’s how to include them in your daily diet

Sunflowers seeds offer amazing health benefits because of their nutritional value. The seeds have essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals which are vital for our body . Mehar Rajput, dietician at Fitpass and Sukhmani Bedi, co-founder of Better Butter share tips on how to use sunflower seeds in regular dishes to make them healthier:

* Roasted or salted sunflower seeds can be considered as a healthy snack. You can also add them to breakfast cereals to improve their nutritive value.

* Sunflower seeds can be added to any main course dish such as chicken curry or mix vegetables or can be sprinkled over salads and pastas to add flavour and extra nutrients.

* One can add sunflower seeds to soft preparations such as scrambled eggs to give them a crunchy texture.

* Sunflower powder or flour can be added in cakes, muffins, and bread batters. This will improve their nutritive value significantly.

* Make sunflower seed butter by mixing three ingredients i.e. sunflower seeds, sea salt and sugar. To make it extra creamy, you can add sunflower oil in it. It can be a great substitute for milk and peanut butter. It can be used as bread spread, in smoothies and homemade sauces.

* Add sunflower seeds to cornflakes. Sunflower seeds add vitamin E and B-complex.

* Sunflower seeds should be added to dry coconut chutney powder to make it crunchy. These seeds are highly nutritious and comprise of calories, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more