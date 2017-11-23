The Iron Paradise: Dwayne Johnson’s travelling gym has 18,000 kg equipment

You probably already know that it takes years of rock hard commitment and discipline to build a body like that of Dwayne Johnson. But what you wouldn’t know is the extremes to which this hulk, the world’s highest paid actor, goes to ensure he never misses out on his daily workout: He carries his gym, all 18,000 kilos of equipment, with him. The Rock even has a crew that sets up the Iron Paradise (that’s what he calls his gym) in giant tents wherever he’s shooting.

The Baywatch and Fate of the Furious star gave an inside tour of his portable gym from the sets of his upcoming movie Skyscraper, in Vancouver recently. In the video, shared on his Instagram account, The Rock thanks his crew for setting up “40,000 pounds of twisted steel, sex appeal and heartache” of Iron Paradise at the shoot location. He works out for two hours with heavy weights every morning at 5 am, and his army of assistants ensure that he never misses out on his routine.

In an earlier revelation, in September this year, Johnson shocked his fans when he posted on his Instagram page that he doesn’t take even loo breaks while working out.

Other than Skyscraper (set to release in 2018), the star’s upcoming film includes Rampage. The first trailer of the film, released recently, shows him playing a primatologist caring for George, a silverback gorilla he’s been taking care of since birth. A rogue genetic experiment mutates the ape into a raging creature and it is up to Johnson’s character to save the world.

