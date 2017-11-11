This is how Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif workout in the gym. It looks pretty hard

We love following our favourite celebrities on social media to get a more intimate peek into their daily lives. And we’ve been taking very close notes, when watching actors Alia Bhatt and her friend Katrina Kaif’s posts. The two beauties, who sometimes work out together, alongside celebrity personal trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, have been posting videos that give a glimpse of their regular workout routines.

And some of their moves look seriously intense.

On Thursday, Alia, ever the gym selfie enthusiast, released a video on her Instagram that gives us an insider’s look at her workout. In the clip, the Dear Zindagi star tackles a mini exercise ball, while doing lunges, and all around sweats it out with her trainer.

Katrina too is killing the fitness game. You already know this if you follow her on Instagram and see all her inspiring posts; and if you don’t, you definitely should. If you’re struggling to get your move on, it’s time to look to this famous actor, who regularly shares her sweaty snaps, inspiring us to pull on the Lycra and get moving.



Keep scrolling to check out what the fit and fabulous actors are doing to keep their bodies in shape.

