Want to be fit but too lazy to gym? Five reasons why you should give badminton a try

Are you perpetually planning to get into a fitness routine, but are unable to act on it? Is getting up early for yoga or the gym every day too much for you? Why don’t you try a sport like badminton instead? The Badminton World Championships 2017 are currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and now is a good time to look at the health benefits of this sport. We round up five reasons why getting out on the court can not only be a lot of fun, but also give your health a boost.

You’ll burn calories

As the fastest racquet sport in the world, badminton can definitely work up a sweat! And although you might not be as fast as two-time Olympic champion Lin “Super” Dan, a game of badminton will still get you moving and your heart rate up. Even a moderately intense workout can help prevent cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and stroke as well as reduce your risk of obesity and diabetes.

Racquet sports reduce mortality risk

A large-scale study published last year looking at over 80,000 British adults found that racquet sports such as badminton, tennis, and squash are some of the best fObesity

or lowering risk of death, with those who enjoy a game on the court benefiting from a 47% reduction in their mortality risk than those who do no exercise at all.

Research has found that badminton helped in strengthening eye muscles and could be beneficial to adults who spend too much time working in front of a computer screen. (simonkr / IStock.com)

Badminton boosts eye health

A 2013 study from Russia found that playing badminton could help boost eye health. The two-year study found that many children stopped wearing glasses within just two months after taking special badminton lessons three times a week. The findings, from the National Badminton Federation of Russia, even helped put the sports on the country’s sports curriculum.

The research also found that the sport could be beneficial to adults who spend too much time working in front of a computer screen, and helped in strengthening eye muscles.

You’ll get some fresh air

Like other racquet sports such as tennis, badminton is great to play outdoors in the summertime. Going outdoors and soaking up some vitamin D can also bring additional health benefits, including improved mental health and a reduced risk of multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disease, asthma, and autism thanks to topping up of vitamin D levels.

Just remember to also wear sunscreen and seek the shade when you need it to avoid a risk of sunburn, and possibly skin cancer.

A great way to have fun and socialise

A badminton match with friends is a great way to socialise, which has health benefits of its own besides being fun. Spending time with friends can help stave off loneliness, depression, reduce the risk of an early death and help to reduce stress levels.

