Want to know how to save your skin from pollution? Drink lots of water and get enough sleep

We do the works to keep our skin looking great-the best products, a healthy diet and of course, beauty sleep. But there is this other menace around us that we have no control over: pollution.

“From the moment we step out of our homes, our skin is exposed to smog, dust, and other particulates in the air that ruins your skin. All these doesn’t just sit on the surface of your skin griming it up like it would a windshield, but go deep into your pores causing inflammation, eruptions, and dehydration and leading to a loss of elasticity and firmness in the long run,” says Dr Bhavuk Mittal, consultant - Dermatology (MBBS, MD), Columbia Asia Hospitals Ghaziabad.

It’s the little things that go a long way to keep our skin safe from the pollution we encounter every day.

-Change your work-out routine

If you’ve been working out in the evening after your long day at the office, maybe it’s time you did your workout in the morning when the pollution levels are slightly lower. If you aren’t able to change the time you work out, choose an indoor location or look at a park, where pollution levels are lower.

-Cleanse the pollution away

However tired you are at the end of the day, make sure you wash your face thoroughly to reduce the burden pollutants put on your skin. You don’t want to go to bed with your make-up, dirt, excess oils and any chemicals that you come into contact with during the day. Thorough cleansing removes this surface residue, but it’s a great idea to give your face another quick wash. This way, you can be sure that you removed all the surface impurities and have thoroughly cleaned your skin.

-Sleep in

For the sake of your skin, get that extra hour of ‘zzzz’ every morning, to avoid being in pollution-heavy areas during rush hour. The more automobiles on the road, the more pollution you’ll be exposed to. It’s as easy as that. Boss not so flexible with timing? Leave an hour earlier.

-Keep yourself well covered

When you step out of home, you’re exposing your skin to the harmful particles present in the air. It’s a great time to style in those lovely long sleeve blouses. Not only do you look great, but you’re keeping your skin safe from the harmful particles in the air. There is never a reason not to wear sunscreen when going outside! It doesn’t just protect you from the harmful UV rays, but is also your personal shield from pollution.

-Quench the pollution away

Drink a couple more glasses of water every day to keep your body and skin in great shape. The more water you drink, the better hydrated your skin, the more you’re likely to sweat and keep the pollutants out. Fruits too add to the hydration quotient.

-Double Down on Antioxidants

However strong you think you maybe, you need that extra pump to maintain youthful skin. An antioxidant-rich diet helps defend you from the damaging effects pollution has on your skin. These antioxidants help to fend off damage and support healthy-looking skin when taken internally. Consider including antioxidant-rich foods in your diet such as tomatoes, carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, leafy greens, and more. Look for cleansers, moisturizers, and serums that contain antioxidant vitamins C and E to benefit the upper layers of your skin. These counteract the pollution to keep you looking as fresh as ever.