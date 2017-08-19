Weekend round-up: Everything you need to know about walnuts

Eating a handful of walnuts every day can protect you from various diseases thanks to the anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties of the dry fruit. Here’s a guide to some of its benefits:

Walnuts are also thought to discourage overeating by promoting a feeling of fullness. (Shutterstock)

* Walnuts help to control overeating.

A new study has found out that consuming walnuts daily may activate an area in your brain which decreases hunger. According to researchers, walnuts are also thought to discourage overeating by promoting a feeling of fullness. Study’s first author Olivia M Farr from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said that people often report feeling fuller after eating walnuts, but it was surprising to see evidence of activity changing in the brain related to food cues.

Read the full story here.

Half a cup of walnuts may help protect your digestive system by increasing the amount of probiotic bacteria in the gut and ward off risks of cancer. (Shutterstock)

* Consuming half a cup of walnuts per day may boost gut health, cut cancer risk.

Half a cup of walnuts may help protect your digestive system by increasing the amount of probiotic bacteria in the gut and ward off risks of heart and brain disease as well as cancer, researchers say. “The health of the gut is related to overall health in the rest of the body. Our study is showing that walnuts change the gut, which could help explain why there are other positive health benefits to eating walnuts such as heart and brain health,” said lead researcher Lauri Byerley, Associate Professor at the Louisiana State University in the US.

Read the full story here.

A diet lacking Omega 3-fatty acids can increase anxiety. (Shutterstock)

* Eating fish, soybean and walnuts in adolescence boosts brain function in adulthood.

Make your children eat fish, soybean, sunflower and walnuts in their adolescence. A study has found that a diet lacking omega-3 fatty acids during teenage years can increase anxiety and lead to worse performance on memory tasks in adulthood. The study suggests that adequate nutrition in adolescence is important for the refinement of adult brain and behaviour.

Read the full story here.

75 grams of walnuts every day may improve sperm vitality. (Shutterstock)

* Walnuts make men more fertile.

Eating a walnut-enriched diet with 75 grams of walnuts every day may improve sperm vitality (movement) and morphology (form) — markers of semen quality, which is a predictor of male fertility — in men who added walnuts to their diet compared to men who did not, a study has found.

Read the full story here.

Eating a handful of walnuts per day may help slow the progression of, or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. (Shutterstock)

* Eat 12 to 14 halves of walnuts every day to fight Alzheimer’s, says study.

Eating a handful of walnuts per day may help reduce the risk, delay the onset, slow the progression of, or prevent Alzheimer’s disease due to the anti inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties of the dry fruit, a study led by an Indian-American scientist has claimed.

Read the full story here.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more