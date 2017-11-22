You were told carbs are bad. This bikini model’s transformation will bust the myth

You thought carbs are bad? Meet 27-year-old bikini model Hayley Madigan from Portsmouth, UK. She says that adding slow-release carbs such as wholegrain bread, quinoa and oats to her diet has helped her build muscles. Don’t believe us, see her photos and videos below.

Like us, Madigan too believed that carbs are bad and would wait for the weekend to binge on “bad” food. However, understanding the benefits of carbs to fuel her training has helped her stay lean and healthy. Madigan is a personal trainer and a World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) pro.

Want to know how?

Many of us believe that eating carbs is going to add to weight gain. But that’s true for any food group if consumed in excess. In fact, loading up on slow-release carbs like oatmeal and bran cereal a few hours before exercise can help burn more fat. Carbohydrates are not your enemies. In reality, it helps you maintain good mood, keep your heart in a good shape and promotes weight loss.

Carbs that are high in resistant starch speed up metabolism. It releases fatty acids that encourage fat burning, especially around your belly. Carbs also keep you feeling satisfied, which means you are less likely to load up on unnecessary calories.

