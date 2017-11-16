2018 FIFA World Cup: The 32 qualified teams

Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

The 32nd and final spot at Russia 2018 was secured by Peru, who beat the All Whites 2-0 in Lima.

It shapes as being a somewhat open showpiece tournament.

QUALIFIED! 👏

Congratulations, 🇵🇪Peru

The party starts in Lima with Peru heading to their first #WorldCup for 36 years! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/TYXEFyYCbA — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 16, 2017

Germany, Brazil, France and Spain are sure to be among the favourites when the event begins on June 14.

The likes of Italy, Netherlands, Chile and the United States surprisingly missed out.

Here are the 32 teams set to line up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

1. Russia

2. Brazil

3. Iran

4. Japan

5. Mexico

6. Belgium

7. South Korea

8. Saudi Arabia

9. Germany

10. England

11. Spain

12. Nigeria

13. Costa Rica

14. Poland

15. Egypt

16. Iceland

17. Serbia

18. Portugal

19. France

20. Uruguay

21. Argentina

22. Colombia

23. Panama

24. Senegal

25. Morocco

26. Tunisia

27. Switzerland

28. Croatia

29. Sweden

30. Denmark

31. Australia

32. Peru