AC Milan’s CEO suggests playing Serie A matches abroad

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has suggested that some Serie A matches be played abroad to try an showcase the league to an international audience.

“Even though Italian football is not the first, it is part of Italian excellence,” Galliani told Italian media in Doha where Milan face Juventus in the Italian Supercup on Friday.

“We need to let people know us. We need to play some league games abroad. The NBA also does this,”

He added that Italian football would get greater exposure if it was shown on terrestrial television abroad rather than pay TV.

A Chinese consortium, backed by Haixia Capital and entrepreneur Yonghong Li, is seeking to buy the seven-times European champions. The deal is set to be finalised on March 3.

After the change of ownership, Marco Fassone will take up the role of CEO, replacing Galliani after 30 years.